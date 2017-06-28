Black Pink tops Billboard’s world digital songs chart yet again

(YG Entertainment)

Black Pink has topped the international chart at the Billboards with its single “As If It’s Your Last,” notching the No.1 spot at the chart for the third time since the group’s sensational debut last year.As of Wednesday, the song edged out “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” by Israel “Iz” Kamakawiwo‘Ole for the top spot.The K-pop act is on fire on local and international charts, which include topping the iTunes chart in 18 countries. It has also featured on the “Best of the Week” list by Apple Music.On Tuesday, Black Pink’s music video for the song reached 30 million views on YouTube, faster than any other K-pop group in history.Black Pink is now gearing up for the official debut in Japan, which will kick off with a showcase at the Budokan arena in Tokyo on July 20.(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)