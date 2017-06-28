Govt. urged to exempt taxes on income earned abroad: KERI

Im Si-wan to enlist July 11

Published : 2017-06-28 14:58
Updated : 2017-06-28 15:06

Im Si-wan will begin carrying out his mandatory military service next month.

“On July 11, Im Si-wan will be enlisting as an active-duty officer at a training center located in Gyeonggi Province,” the actor’s management agency Plum Entertainment said Wednesday.

“He plans to meet with fans briefly on the day of enlistment,” the agency added.

Im Si-wan (Hohoho Beach)

“I’m leaving for a short while in order to fulfill my military obligations,” Im said in a message to fans through the agency. “I feel sad but also liberated, like I’m finally finishing a long-postponed task.

“I hope to be filled with experiences I have not been exposed to until now, and look forward to growing one step further. Please wait for the day we will meet again and stay healthy.”

The pre-shot period drama “The King in Love,” starring Im in a lead role alongside K-pop singer-actress Yoona, will begin airing July 17.

Im recently starred in “The Merciless,” a crime-noir flick that screened at the Cannes Film Festival.

