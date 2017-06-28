Im Si-wan to enlist July 11

Im Si-wan (Hohoho Beach)

Im Si-wan will begin carrying out his mandatory military service next month.“On July 11, Im Si-wan will be enlisting as an active-duty officer at a training center located in Gyeonggi Province,” the actor’s management agency Plum Entertainment said Wednesday.“He plans to meet with fans briefly on the day of enlistment,” the agency added.“I’m leaving for a short while in order to fulfill my military obligations,” Im said in a message to fans through the agency. “I feel sad but also liberated, like I’m finally finishing a long-postponed task.“I hope to be filled with experiences I have not been exposed to until now, and look forward to growing one step further. Please wait for the day we will meet again and stay healthy.”The pre-shot period drama “The King in Love,” starring Im in a lead role alongside K-pop singer-actress Yoona, will begin airing July 17.Im recently starred in “The Merciless,” a crime-noir flick that screened at the Cannes Film Festival.(doo@heraldcorp.com)