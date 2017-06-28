Clampdown on E-2 visa misuse ‘still open and ongoing’

(123RF)

An investigation into foreign residents teaching subjects other than their native language on E-2 visas is “still open and ongoing,” South Korea’s immigration office confirmed to The Korea Herald.In April, its clampdown on two English immersion alternative schools in Seoul led to the deportations of some 14 foreign teachers and ultimately the shutdown of the institutions.“The investigation was initiated upon a request from the education office as well as complaints from some parents who send their children to other English language institutes,” the office said in a written response to an inquiry. It, however, declined to reveal whether other alternative schools or private academies are being targeted, saying the probe is still “open and ongoing.”The authority, instead, reconfirmed its stance on the issue, stating that under the current law teachers working in South Korea under the E-2 visa are limited to lead language conversation classes only.“In order to teach elementary, middle and high school curriculum, an E-7 visa is mandatory,” it said.The two schools shut down in the wake of the immigration crackdown were Canadian British Columbia International School and Westminster Canadian Academy, which had provided Canadian public school curriculum for years, hiring E-2 visa holders as teachers.Certified by Canada’s British Columbia province, but not authorized as a school by the Korean education office, the institutions were unable to sponsor E-7 visas for their teachers.There are 11 such unauthorized foreign alternative schools certified by other Canadian provinces and jurisdictions in the United States still operating in South Korea, according to local reports. Sources say many English language institutes also offer a US school curriculum in order to target advanced students.“After almost 13 years of living in Korea, I was suddenly treated like a criminal by immigration and given a 30-day departure order to end my life in Korea and have a one-year ban,” Christina King, a former teacher at one of the institutions who was forced to leave the country in April, told The Korea Herald.“At my school alone, eight highly qualified teachers with teaching licenses, masters degrees and even a Ph.D. got these orders with little information. We could not give our case or pleas. I understand this is a government agency, but they were the ones who issued the visas in the first place,” she added.As of April 30, 15,189 foreign residents were working as language instructors under E-2 visas, according to the immigration watchdog. It is unclear how many of them engage in unauthorized teaching.By Bak Se-hwan (sh@heraldcorp.com)