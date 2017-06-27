US partially reinstating travel ban 'regrettable': Iran FM

Meet the new last word in English: zyzzyva

Published : 2017-06-27 21:41
Updated : 2017-06-27 21:45

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad  Zarif condemned on Tuesday the US Supreme Court's decision to partially  reinstate President Donald Trump's controversial travel ban targeting citizens  from six predominantly Muslim countries.

"It's regrettable that the citizens of the countries on the list have never  participated in any act of terrorism against the US and yet they are being  punished for acts of terrorism by citizens of other countries which are not on  the list," said Zarif.

The travel ban "doesn't help, it doesn't increase anybody's security,"  added the minister, speaking to journalists after a meeting with German Foreign  Minister Sigmar Gabriel in Berlin.

"The problem is, for some, terrorism and support for terrorism is measured  by the amount of money they spend buying arms from the US and not by actually  being involved in terrorism," charged Zarif, in what appeared to be a reference  to Saudi Arabia.

Several of the September 11 attackers were Saudi nationals.

Trump, on his first foreign trip, visited the kingdom and sealed arms deals  worth almost $110 billion (98 billion euros).

The US Supreme Court on Monday partially reinstated the travel ban  restricting citizens of Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

Nevertheless, the court said the ban could not be implemented against  people who have personal links to the US, citing the examples of foreign  nationals wishing to visit family or students accepted to attend university. (AFP)

