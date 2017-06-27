S. Korean Lee Dae-hoon wins gold at taekwondo worlds

South Korean Lee Dae-hoon captured gold at the ongoing taekwondo world championships at home on Tuesday.



Lee easily defeated Huang Yu-Jen of Chinese Taipei 26-8 to claim the men's under-68kg title at the World Taekwondo Federation (WTF) World Taekwondo Championships at Taekwondowon's T1 Arena in Muju, some 240 kilometers south of Seoul.



Lee now has three gold medals at the world championships. He previously won world titles in 2011 and 2013 in the under-63kg category.



This is also South Korea's third gold and fourth medal overall at this competition. South Korea won two gold medals on Sunday, and earlier Tuesday, Kim Jan-di got the bronze in the women's under-67kg. (Yonhap)