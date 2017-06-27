G-Dragon adds 5 European cities to on-going world tour

A promotional photo for G-Dragon’s upcoming European solo concert (YG Entertainment)

G-Dragon of Big Bang is set to hold solo concerts in five European cities in September, as part of his ongoing solo world tour.The artist’s label YG Entertainment said Monday that London, Birmingham, Paris, Amsterdam and Berlin have been added to the list of destinations for his solo tour, ACT III, M.O.T.T.E, that kicked off in Seoul on June 10. This is the first time for the artist to perform solo concerts in Europe. The European portion of the tour begins in Birmingham, England from Sept. 23.“His upcoming European tour is meaningful in that he will be visiting five major cities in the region,” said an agency official.“He also has gained huge popularity in European countries by frequently attending global fashion events held in the area.”The artist‘s solo tour also encompasses nine Asian cities, eight cities in North America, three Japanese cities and four Oceanic cities.G-Dragon recently performed in Singapore on Saturday and Sunday. The next leg of his tour is scheduled for Bangkok, Thailand, from July 7 to 8.By Hong Dam-young(lotus@herladcorp.com)