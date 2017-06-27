Samsung to release refurbished Galaxy Note 7 on July 7

Samsung Electronics Co. plans to release the refurbished edition of the ill-fated Galaxy Note 7 smartphone next month, industry sources said Tuesday.



According to the sources, Samsung will release the smartphone under the name the Galaxy Note FE, with a price tag below 700,000 won ($616). Official sales are slated to start July 7.





(Yonhap)

The South Korean tech giant suspended production and sales of the Galaxy Note 7 last year amid reports that some of the devices caught fire while charging. A probe revealed that the problems were due to the non-removable battery.Accordingly, the refurbished devices will have a smaller battery capacity than the originals, along with the latest software updates. Samsung has been planning to release the Note FE amid criticism that to totally discard all the existing phones it bought back from consumers or did not sell could adversely impact the environment. (Yonhap)