Korean shares hit fresh intraday high on retail buying

South Korean shares hit a fresh intra-day high late Tuesday morning, thanks to a retail investor buying spree.



The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index gained 1.51 points, or 0.06 percent, to 2,390.17 as of 11:20 a.m. The index rose to as high as 2,391.86 at one point in morning trading.





(Yonhap)

Large caps traded mixed with market kingpin Samsung Electronics falling 0.25 percent, while global chipmaker SK hynix surged 1.48 percent.Top automaker Hyundai Motor fell 1.52 percent and its smaller affiliate Kia Motors traded 1.55 percent lower.POSCO, the No. 1 steelmaker, climbed 0.18 percent.Naver, the operator of the country's top Internet portal, fell 2.03 percent.The local currency was trading at 1,136.00 won against the US dollar, up 1.1 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)