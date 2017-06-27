Korean man shot to death, another seriously injured by armed robbers in Guatemala

MEXICO CITY -- A group of armed robbers shot to death the chief of a South Korean company's factory and seriously injured another worker on Sunday after storming their lodgings in the city of Villa Nueva, south of Guatemala City, the South Korean Embassy in Guatemala City said Monday.



The embassy said the three armed men broke into the house where the two South Korean workers lived around 11:40 a.m.





(Captured from Google map)

According to embassy officials, police believe that they hit the worker, who was at the house's entrance with a metal bar, and shot the factory chief, who was upstairs, killing him.The robbers ran away after commandeering two cars parked in front of the house, they said. One of the three suspects, who was driving one of the two cars, was caught after the injured worker tipped off police. The two other robbers riding the other vehicle are still at large.The injury of the worker who received medical treatment after the robbery is not life-threatening, according to the officials.At least four people including a local woman are believed to have been involved in the robbery. The embassy said its officials will meet the local police to call for an early arrest of the suspects. (Yonhap)