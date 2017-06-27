Moon heads to Washington for summit with Trump

Seoul stocks start lower on profit-taking

Published : 2017-06-27 10:00
Updated : 2017-06-27 10:00

South Korean shares opened marginally lower Tuesday as investors opted to cash in part of recent gains.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index slipped 1.34 points, or 0.06 percent, to 2,387.32 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

(Yonhap)

Most large caps traded mixed with market kingpin Samsung Electronics falling 0.62 percent.

Top automaker Hyundai Motor declined 0.91 percent, and top steelmaker POSCO fell 0.37 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,135.00 won against the US dollar, up 2.1 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)

