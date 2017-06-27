Korea begins prototype production of light armed chopper

South Korea said Tuesday it has started to assemble the first prototype of a light armed helicopter with the goal of conducting a test flight in 2019.



The Defense Acquisition Program Administration, the country's arms procurement agency, launched the development project in June 2015 to replace the aging 500MD and AH-1S choppers in partnership with Korea Aerospace Industries.





A model of South Korea`s new light armed helicopter in a photo provided by the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (Yonhap)

A preliminary design was completed in August last year and the production of prototype components began in November, according to DAPA.A critical design review is slated for October this year.The LAH is in development in connection with a light civil helicopter for synergy between the two models to share a lot of parts, the agency said.KAI, a local defense firm, aims to sell 1,000 LAH and LCH products at home and abroad, creating economic effects worth around 23 trillion won ($20 billion).KAI earlier developed the Surion transport utility helicopter. (Yonhap)