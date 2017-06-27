Moon heads to Washington for summit with Trump

Korea begins prototype production of light armed chopper

Published : 2017-06-27 09:56
Updated : 2017-06-27 09:56

South Korea said Tuesday it has started to assemble the first prototype of a light armed helicopter with the goal of conducting a test flight in 2019.

The Defense Acquisition Program Administration, the country's arms procurement agency, launched the development project in June 2015 to replace the aging 500MD and AH-1S choppers in partnership with Korea Aerospace Industries.

A model of South Korea`s new light armed helicopter in a photo provided by the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (Yonhap)

A preliminary design was completed in August last year and the production of prototype components began in November, according to DAPA.

A critical design review is slated for October this year.

The LAH is in development in connection with a light civil helicopter for synergy between the two models to share a lot of parts, the agency said.

KAI, a local defense firm, aims to sell 1,000 LAH and LCH products at home and abroad, creating economic effects worth around 23 trillion won ($20 billion).

KAI earlier developed the Surion transport utility helicopter. (Yonhap)

