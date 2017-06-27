US lawmaker introduces resolution urging Asian nations to outlaw trade in dog meat

WASHINGTON -- A US House lawmaker has introduced a resolution urging China, South Korea and other Asian nations to outlaw trade in dog and cat meat.



Rep. Alcee Hastings (D-FL) submitted the resolution (H.Res.401) last week, with Rep. Vern Buchanan (R-FL) co-sponsoring the measure, calling for an end to the dog and cat meat industry.



"Approximately 30,000,000 dogs and a large number of cats are killed for human consumption annually across the globe. This extreme display of animal cruelty is not only inhumane, but also a threat to public health for citizens and international visitors," Hastings said in a statement.



"The United States must demand that this horrific practice be stopped immediately," he said.



The resolution named nine Asian nations -- China, South Korea, Vietnam, Thailand, the Philippines, Indonesia, Cambodia, Laos and India -- and urges all nations to "outlaw the dog and cat meat trade and to enforce existing laws against the trade."



It also noted that the Korea Animal Rights Advocates hosted the International Conference to End the Dog Meat Industry of Korea in August last year.



The measure said the dog and cat meat industry should be banned because it "is responsible for extreme animal cruelty, involves the theft of companion animals, is opposed by many Asian people, and poses food safety risks and threatens public health for citizens and international visitors in these countries." (Yonhap)