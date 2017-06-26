Meth smuggling suspect extradited from China

The file photo, taken on May 23, 2017, shows methamphetamine confiscated by police. (Yonhap)

The justice ministry said Monday that a key South Korean suspect in meth smuggling was extradited from China.A 59-year-old man, identified only by his surname Lee, was arrested by the Chinese authorities in April. He was set to arrive at Incheon International Airport from Qingdao later in the day, the ministry said in a statement.Lee has been accused of bringing in five kilograms of the illicit drug from China on 21 occasions from August 2013-April 2016. South Korea had put Lee on Interpol's wanted list.Six others involved in the scheme were arrested in Korea and are standing trial. (Yonhap)