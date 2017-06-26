Korean Chung Hyeon to skip Wimbledon with ankle injury

Chung Hyeon (Yonhap-AP)

South Korean tennis player Chung Hyeon will skip next month's Wimbledon with an ankle injury, his agency announced Monday.IMG said a left ankle injury will keep world No. 54 out of the third Grand Slam tournament of the year, which will begin on July 3.Chung reached the third round of the French Open earlier this month, becoming only the second South Korean to go that deep into a major tournament.Chung injured his ankle while training for the Ricoh Open in the Netherlands two weeks ago. He went on to miss that tournament and the Aegon Championship the following week in London.Chung is also sitting out the Anyalya Open in Turkey this week.IMG said Chung will soon return to South Korea to undergo his rehab and then return to the tour after mid-July. (Yonhap)