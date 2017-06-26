Lena Park to wed in Hawaii

A poster advertises Lena Park’s April concert. (Catch Pop Entertainment)

Korean-American singer Lena Park will tie the knot with her partner of three years next month, her agency said Monday.Confirming earlier reports, Catch Pop Entertainment told the media the wedding will take place in Hawaii on July 15, with only their respective families present at the ceremony. The groom-to-be’s family lives on the US island.Park will continue her career as a singer in Korea, officials said. She will live in the country, where her future husband also works as a professor.The singer first notified fans of her Canadian-Korean boyfriend in a TV show earlier this year, saying the couple met at the 2013 wedding of singer Baek Ji-young.Park, better known here as Park Jung-hyun, has been widely loved by the Korean public for her singing skills and vivacious personality. She has had several hits since her 1993 debut, most notably her 2002 song “In Dreams.”By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)