Moon seeks advice from former ambassadors ahead of meeting with Trump

(Yonhap)

President Moon Jae-in was set to hold a rare meeting Monday with the country's former top diplomats to the United States, in an apparent move to seek advice on important topics and the best ways to deal with his US counterpart Donald Trump.The meeting comes two days before the president is set to head to Washington, where he is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with the new US head of state.The meeting, to be held from 10:30 a.m., was set to involve seven former ambassadors to the United States and Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha, according to the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae.Moon's upcoming summit with Trump will mark his first meeting with a foreign leader since coming into office last month. (Yonhap)