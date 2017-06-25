North Korean IOC member says joint Korean team at PyeongChang 2018 may be d...

Sailor at naval base found dead in suspected suicide

Published : 2017-06-25 16:24
Updated : 2017-06-25 16:25

INCHEON -- A Navy petty officer was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head Sunday in a suspected suicide case, the military said.

The 24-year-old, whose identity was withheld, was found by his colleagues at 1:20 a.m. at a base in Incheon, west of Seoul, according to authorities.

(Yonhap)

A firearm and a spent cartridge were found on site, but the authorities said there were no suicide note or a magazine.

According to the probe, the soldier sent a text message to a friend earlier in the day, implying an unstable mental condition.

The military said it is investigating the details of the incident. (Yonhap)

