[From the scene] Trump, fury, misunderstanding drive THAAD protest

Protestors call for the THAAD missile defense system to be removed from South Korea at a rally outside the US Embassy in Seoul on Saturday. (Yonhap)

On Saturday afternoon, thousands of South Koreans took to the streets to protest against the deployment of a US anti-missile system here, struggling to penetrate thick lines of police and besiege the US Embassy in downtown Seoul.An estimated 3,000 people chanted in unison “Retract the deployment of THAAD” and “THAAD out. Peace in.” Some were carrying placards reading “Koreans Hate THAAD” or “No THAAD, No Trump.” They were accusing Washington of “forcing” Seoul to station a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense battery here, which they say caters only to US interests while driving a wedge between South Korea and China.Though they have the common goal of yanking THAAD out of their homeland, the motives that brought them together differed -- from deep-seated anti-US sentiment to hatred of US President Donald Trump to hopes for Seoul’s greater role in relations with Washington and Pyongyang.

"We have not been able to say ‘No’ to the US for too long. I am here because I am angry about the government not saying ‘No’ to THAAD, which I think raises tensions on the Korean Peninsula,” Lee Ki-ja, 76, said, calling the Korea-US alliance “unbalanced.”



“We cannot be victimized by a confrontation among powerful countries like the US, China and Russia,” said Lee, who herself lived through the 1950-1953 Korean War and the ensuing Cold War between the US and Soviet Union.



Most of the participants of the rally were affiliated with some 90 labor unions, civic groups and far-left political parties demanding the Korean government pursue more independent foreign policy without being swayed by its powerful allies and neighbors.



The protest came as South Korea’s new president Moon Jae-in heads to Washington this week for his first summit with Trump. But instead of the North’s nuclear and missile program topping the agenda as expected, the THAAD issue has been overshadowing the crucial trip after Cheong Wa Dae suspended the installment of four launchers, citing the need of an environmental review.



While Washington was seen displaying discomfort, the surprise decision appeared to have emboldened the civic organizations that not long ago engineered massive demonstrations that culminated in the impeachment of former President Park Geun-hye and led to the election of Moon as the commander-in-chief.



The protestors’ emotional response to THAAD reflects a longstanding anti-US sentiment, which has been highlighted in major protests following the 2002 death of two South Korean teenage girls by a US military vehicle and a 2008 bilateral deal to import US beef despite safety concerns.



With 28,500 US troops stationed here, the two countries’ alliance was forged on a mutual defense treaty dating to the end of the Korean War in 1953. Though most South Koreans have respect for the US as a security provider, there are also anti-US factions who blame the US for the division on the peninsula and view it as an obstacle to reunification.





