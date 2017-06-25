Sprinter Kim Kuk-young breaks nat'l 100m record

South Korean sprinter Kim Kuk-young broke his own national record in the men's 100m dash on Sunday.



Kim clocked at 10.13 seconds in the 100m semifinals at the KBS Cup National Athletics Championships in Jeongseon, Gangwon Province. He bettered his own previous record, set in July 2015 at the Summer Universiade, by 0.03 second.





South Korean sprinter Kim Kuk-young crosses the finish line first in the men`s 100m final at the National Sports Festival in Asan, South Chungcheong Province on Oct. 9, 2016. (Yonhap)

Kim has now broken the national 100m record four times and has improved from 10.31 in June 2010 to 10.13.Kim is scheduled to run in the final at the same competition later Sunday.Despite setting the national mark, Kim is still shy of the world championships' qualifying time of 10.12 seconds. (Yonhap)