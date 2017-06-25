Advisory panel likely to report 100 major nat'l tasks to Moon this week

The presidential policy advisory panel is speeding up the completion of a report on the Moon Jae-in government's 100 major national tasks so that it can report it to the president prior to his visit to the United States for summit talks set for later this week, an official at the panel said Sunday.



"We're studying ways to report the 100 major national tasks of President Moon before he leaves for the US on June 28 and make them public at Gwanghwamun Square (in downtown Seoul) in mid-July," the official at the State Affairs Planning Advisory Committee said. The panel was launched late last month as Moon's de facto power transition team as his government was inaugurated right after the May 9 presidential election without a transition period due to the impeachment of his predecessor Park Geun-hye.



The report can be amended later if the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae presents different opinions, the official said.



The panel is also known to be preparing separate reports for the ministry to listens to their opinions and reflect them on the presidential report in advance.



"We're cautious in creating the report now that the major tasks contain all the sensitive issues ranging from politics to the people's livelihood. So we're actively listening to opinions of Cheong Wa Dae and ministries," the official said, asking not to be named.



Opinions arise inside the panel that its stint, originally set to be ended on July 5, needs to be extended by 10 days, in consideration of such circumstances, the official said, "As far as I know, the extension of the term is possible within the scope of 20 days pertinent to related regulations." (Yonhap)