Online shopping vendors on rise: data

The number of online shopping vendors in South Korea has rapidly expanded, government data showed Sunday, reflecting the development of e-commerce transactions here.



According to the data by the National Tax Service, some 151,000 businesses exclusively selling products or services through the Internet were registered as of end 2015, up 14.3 percent from a year earlier.





The number of businesses that only have online shops has steadily increased from 108,000 in 2012, 114,000 in 2013, to 132,000 in 2014, the NTS said.The data showed that 38.9 percent of online vendors were run by people in their 30's, followed by those in their 20's with 22.9 percent in 2015.Also, 54.1 percent of online shopping malls were operated by women in 2015, up from 51.5 percent in 2012, the findings showed. (Yonhap)