Park Tae-hwan picks up 2nd victory in world championships tune-up

South Korean swimmer Park Tae-hwan has picked up his second victory in his world championships tune-up.



Park captured the 200m freestyle title at the Sette Colli Trophy at Stadio del Nuoto in Rome on Saturday (local time), with a time of 1:46.89.



Nicholas Grainger of Britain was in second place with 1:48.30, followed by another British swimmer, Duncan Scott.





South Korean swimmer Park Tae-hwan speaks at a press conference in Seoul on June 16, 2017. (Yonhap)

Park is gearing up for the FINA World Aquatics Championships in Budapest starting July 23. He set up a training camp in Rome earlier this month. He will make his first world championships appearance since 2011 in Shanghai, where he won the second of his two world titles in the 400m freestyle.On Friday, Park won the 400m freestyle, beating two medalists from last year's Rio de Janeiro Olympics.Park's 200m time in Rome is tied for the 10th-fastest time of 2017. Park's season-best is 1:46.71 from the Arena Pro Swim Series in Atlanta last month.Sun Yang of China owns the fastest 200m freestyle time this year with 1:44.91.In Rome, Park is also scheduled to compete in the 100m and 800m freestyle. (Yonhap)