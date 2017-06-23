Maestro Chung Myung-whun cleared of charges

|(Yonhap)
The case arose from complaints filed by several civic organizations in February 2015. Police sent the case to Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office in August 2016.
In a statement issued through his legal representative, Chung expressed regret that the honor and achievements of the Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra had been damaged by groundless allegations. He also stated his desire to contribute to the development of Korean orchestras and to the fostering of talented young musicians.
The acclaimed conductor began at the Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra in 2005 and served for 10 years. Chung’s departure at the end of 2015 came at a time when the orchestra was beleaguered by controversies and infighting.
Chung is currently Principal Guest Conductor of the Staatskapelle Dresden and Honorary Conductor Laureate of the Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra.
By Kim Hoo-ran (khooran@heraldcorp.com)