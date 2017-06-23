Choi Soon-sil gets jail term over daughter’s illegal college admission

Choi Soon-sil, a close friend of South Korea’s former President Park Geun-hye, has been sentenced to three years in jail for pulling strings to get her daughter into an elite university.



The Seoul Central District Court found Choi guilty of obstruction of duty by exerting influence on Ewha Womans University to give undue favors to her 21-year-old daughter Chung Yoo-ra, using her ties with the former president. The prosecution had sought a seven-year prison term for her.



“(Choi) is found to have committed wrongdoing too grave to consider as an act of a loving mother who wants the best for her child,” the court said in its ruling.





Choi Soon-sil is being escorted to the courtroom. (Yonhap)