Black Pink feels pressure to fill shoes of Big Bang, 2NE1

With 2NE1 disbanded and Big Bang members joining the military service, the pressure on remaining artists of YG Entertainment is greater than ever.Black Pink said it feels the pressure, but not from being the only female group in the company.“I know we don’t have girl groups (in YG), but we don’t really think about that. ... It’s important to realize that we represent the company and act accordingly,” said Jennie during a joint press interview in Seoul on Thursday.However, the past achievements of YG’s artists are a source of pressure, she added.“YG artists are acknowledged for their performance and music, so we can’t let (the public) down,” she said.On Thursday, the group was set to release its latest single “As If It’s Your Last,” an upbeat dance number that has a more cheery, playful mood compared to previous hits.Black Pink will debut in Japan soon, starting with a showcase at the Budokan arena in Tokyo on July 20.