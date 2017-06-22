Foreign teachers left stranded by crackdown on visa violations

Fourteen Canadian teachers at the Canadian British Columbia International School were the first to receive departure orders in April, after the authorities concluded that the teachers should obtain an E-7 visa, not E-2, to work as school teachers. The decision led to the shutdown of the institution, which had 160 students.
The CBIS, certified by Canada’s British Columbia province, had run the same curriculum as public schools in British Columbia. Students would receive a diploma accredited by the province to enter other schools or universities in Canada.
There are a total of 11 such alternative schools certified by other Canadian provinces and jurisdictions in the United States.
|An image of Canadian British Columbia International School (Herald DB)
The Korea Immigration Service, when contacted by The Korea Herald, declined to confirm or deny a further crackdown on E-2 visa holders at such institutions.
“We’re still in discussion of the matter,” an official said, adding the office will hold a meeting Monday.
Meanwhile, CBIS teachers cried foul.
“When we desperately and very emotionally asked for help (for advice to understand the legal system here), we were given silence,” Margaret Hwu, who taught grade 6 at the CBIS, told local news outlets of Canada after being ordered to leave South Korea within 30 days, despite holding a government-endorsed E-2 visa.
“And we actually didn’t get all our money (due to the abrupt order),” Hwu added.
Another teacher argued that E2-visa holders teaching subjects like math in English is a common practice at regular English hagwon.
“All teachers do that even at hagwons. We teach students not only English but math and science. That’s what we do to teach a foreign language,” the teacher recently deported to the United States said in a YouTube video. She taught English Literature and Composition to grades 9, 10, and 12, in addition to AP English.
“Under hagwon licenses, you are not allowed to be issued anything but with E-2 visas. So our school had no option but to give us the visa type. That’s what they have been doing for the past give years for the school, and now they say we should be deported,” she added.
Some critics say the target of the crackdown is not individual E2-visa holders, but the private educational institutions itself.
With relatively expensive tuition fees of between 12 million ($10,520) and 16 million won a year, elite private institutions have became a favored choice among parents not satisfied with the country’s education program at regular schools.
President Moon Je-in, who took office in May, also vows to get rid of elite private high schools, such as language and autonomous schools.
“The problem is under the current education system, students who excel in a foreign language or have studied abroad at an early age have few options to choose schools of their best interest,” Lim Sung-ho, CEO of Jongro Haneul Education, told The Korea Herald.
“The new administration could face backlash from parents by blocking the English alternative schools without offering other options,” Lim added.
By Bak Se-hwan (sh@heraldcorp.com)