NK to participate in S. Korea’s world taekwondo championship

“We decided to approve the North Korea-led International Taekwondo Federation’s visit for the 2017 World Taekwondo Championship in Muju, including 32 North Korean nationals,” said the Unification Ministry on Tuesday. Muju is located some 240 kilometers south of Seoul in North Jeolla Province.
The 2017 World Taekwondo Federation World Taekwondo Championship will be held from Saturday to Friday at Taekwondowon, a symbolic arena in Muju according to WTF.
|This undated photo provided by the World Taekwondo Federation shows a taekwondo demonstration team of the North Korea-lead International Taekwondo Federation. (Yonhap)
It is expected to be the largest world taekwondo championship to date, with a record number of 971 athletes from 183 nations having registered to compete. The current record is held by a 2009 event in Copenhagen, with 928 athletes from 142 nations.
The ITF revealed that it has plans to send a 36-person delegation to South Korea, including Ri Young-sun, the current ITF leader, and Chang Ung, the only North Korean member of the International Olympic Committee and former ITF chief. The group will arrive by plane via Beijing on Friday and is scheduled to stay until July 1.
The ITF team currently consists of 10 men and two women of North Korean nationality.
The event will mark the first inter-Korean taekwondo exchange in nearly a decade.
The tournament comes at a tricky time for South Korea with President Moon Jae-in openly expressing his hopes to reopen dialogue with North Korea in recent interviews with the Washington Post and CBS, while stressing Pyongyang’s denuclearization as a main priority at the same time.
“To resolve the issue we have to add dialogue to the current menu of sanctions and pressure,” Moon told the Washington Post.
South Korea’s Vice Unification Minister Chun Hae-sung will attend the event with the Culture, Sports, and Tourism ministry overseeing the tournament, according to a Unification Ministry official Thursday.
Demonstration teams from each federation will hold a joint-performance choreographed for the tournament’s opening ceremony, marking the first time it is being showcased in South Korea.
Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee, has confirmed he would be attending the closing ceremony and Chang will attend the welcoming banquet for the IOC president.
The WTF, headquartered in Seoul, is a control tower for taekwondo worldwide with the IOC’s support. The ITF, although sanctioned by the North Korean regime, is headquartered in Vienna.
