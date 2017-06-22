LG Display develops world’s largest flexible, transparent display

LG Display

LG Display has developed the world’s largest flexible and transparent display, the company said on Thursday.The company said it developed a 77-inch flexible and transparent display with a resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 pixels, a penetration ratio of 40 percent and a radius of curvature of 80 millimeters.LG said the display can be used for various areas, including digital signage, smart desk, infotainment system for automobiles, augmented reality and aquarium but did not unveil when to commercialize it.The development of the flexible and transparent display is part the national Future Flagship Program with an investment of a total of 126.2 billion won ($110 million). LG Display was chosen in 2012 by the government to lead the project, beating out its rival Samsung Display.“The completion of this large flexible and transparent display is expected to contribute to expanding new OLED markets,” said Kang In-byeong, a chief technology officer of LG Display, at the event to showcase the technology held in Seoul.LG unveiled some applications, including a smart desk and an augmented reality aquarium, utilizing the large flexible display at the event.“The display development can expand the use of OLED panels -- currently used for smartphones and televisions only -- into more diverse areas including architecture, automobiles and health care,” said Lee In-ho, vice minister of the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, at the event.LG Display had developed the world’s first 18-inch flexible OLED and 18-inch transparent OLED in 2014, 18-inch rollable display in 2015 and 55-inch transparent display with a penetration ratio of 40 percent in 2016.LG’s rival Samsung Display also mass produced transparent display panels with a penetration ratio of 45 percent in 2015. However, it stopped producing the panels in August of last year on the grounds of the lack of marketability.By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)