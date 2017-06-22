Nearly 80% of S. Koreans support resumption of inter-Korean dialogue: poll

SPC Group to open third flagship store in Seoul

Published : 2017-06-22 15:35
Updated : 2017-06-22 15:35

The third flagship store of SPC Group, South Korea’s leading food manufacturer and distributor, will open next month with added characteristics of varied menus and entertainment services, the company said Thursday.

The importer of Korea’s latest eatery hit, Shake Shack Burger, will open the store in Cheongdam-dong, just above the second location of the premium burger chain in the city.

Moving to maximize the attractions for throngs of visitors coming to the posh southern Seoul area, Italian restaurant Lagrillia Grill & Play will be located on the second floor with Baskin-Robbins Brown on the third floor. Lagrillia Grill & Play will also introduce a teppanyaki set menu cooked by a chef on the spot. 

SPC Play, SPC Group‘s third flagship store, located in Cheongdam-dong in southern Seoul, is slated to open in July. (SPC Group)

Bringing virtual reality to the establishment, games using headsets will be available for Baskin-Robbins Brown customers, along with a choice of some 100 flavors of ice cream.

SPC Group currently runs two flagship stores -- Passion 5 and SPC Square.

By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)

