SPC Group to open third flagship store in Seoul

The importer of Korea’s latest eatery hit, Shake Shack Burger, will open the store in Cheongdam-dong, just above the second location of the premium burger chain in the city.
Moving to maximize the attractions for throngs of visitors coming to the posh southern Seoul area, Italian restaurant Lagrillia Grill & Play will be located on the second floor with Baskin-Robbins Brown on the third floor. Lagrillia Grill & Play will also introduce a teppanyaki set menu cooked by a chef on the spot.
|SPC Play, SPC Group‘s third flagship store, located in Cheongdam-dong in southern Seoul, is slated to open in July. (SPC Group)
Bringing virtual reality to the establishment, games using headsets will be available for Baskin-Robbins Brown customers, along with a choice of some 100 flavors of ice cream.
SPC Group currently runs two flagship stores -- Passion 5 and SPC Square.
By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)