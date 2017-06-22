Cardinals' Oh Seung-hwan earns 16th save of season

South Korean reliever Oh Seung-hwan of the St. Louis Cardinals (Yonhap)

Oh Seung-hwan of the St. Louis Cardinals has saved his 16th game of the season against the Philadelphia Phillies.Oh gave up a run in the bottom of the 10th inning against the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on Wednesday (local time), but managed to collect a save with the Cards' 7-6 victory.The right-hander, however, saw his ERA go up from 3.38 to 3.55.Oh went to the mound after the Cards made the score 7-5 in the top of the 10th, but the South Korean had a shaky start.He first allowed a single to Andrew Knapp and the Phillies catcher later advanced to second on Daniel Lava's ground ball.Cameron Perkins then lofted a single to right field to bring Knapp home.Oh, however, got Howie Kendrick on a ground ball to second and retired Aaron Altherr on a foul-tip strikeout to wrap up the game.Elsewhere, Choo Shin-soo of the Texas Rangers belted his 11th home run of the season.With the Rangers trailing 7-0, Choo hit a two-run blast off Toronto Blue Jays starter Joe Biagini in the bottom of the third inning at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas.Choo, who batted leadoff and played in right field, went 2-for-3 with two walks, but couldn't save the Rangers from a 7-5 defeat. The 34-year-old's batting average went up from .265 to .270 with his latest performance. He is also on a six-game hitting streak.Another South Korean hitter, Kim Hyun-soo of the Baltimore Orioles, went hitless against the Cleveland Indians.Kim, who batted seventh and played left field, went 0-for-2 in the O's 5-1 loss to the Indians at home. With the bases loaded and no outs in the bottom seventh, Kim was replaced by Joey Rickard after the Indians put left-handed reliever Andrew Miller on the mound. (Yonhap)