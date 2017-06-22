Korean shares extend gains on tech, airline stocks

(Yonhap)

South Korean shares extended gains late Thursday morning as foreigners turned net buyers. The won traded higher against the dollar.The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 7.19 points, or 0.30 percent, to 2,364.72 as of 11:20 a.m.Individuals bought a net 148.91 billion won ($131 million) worth of stocks. But institutions dumped holdings.Large-cap stocks were mostly trading higher.Technology and airline stocks led gains, helped by rising overseas demand and declining oil prices, respectively.Market bellwether Samsung Electronics rose 0.72 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix advanced 1.85 percent. National flag carrier Korean Air Lines jumped 2.24 percent, and No. 2 player Asiana Airlines gained 2.31 percent.Among decliners, cosmetics giant AmorePacific fell 0.33 percent, leading steelmaker POSCO shed 0.56 percent, and No. 1 refiner SK Innovation was down 0.64 percent.The local currency was trading at 1,140.90 won against the dollar, up 3.10 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)