British-Korean singer Shannon’s new song to feature members of f(x), Geeks

(MBK Entertainment)

Established Koran artists will chip in for British-Korean singer Shannon’s upcoming song, slated for release Tuesday.According to her agency MBK Entertainment, the song will feature rapper Lil Boi of Korean hip-hop duo Geeks. The English version of the song will feature Amber of f(x), who is close friends with Shannon.Celebrity makeup artist Pony will be in charge of the singer’s appearance.Shannon, whose full name is Shannon Areum Williams Lees, was born to a Welsh father and a Korean mother.She first appeared in Korean media in 2010 through SBS’ “Star King,” before gaining popularity by advancing to the semifinals on the TV audition program “K-Pop Star 6.”(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)