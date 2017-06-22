British-Korean singer Shannon’s new song to feature members of f(x), Geeks

According to her agency MBK Entertainment, the song will feature rapper Lil Boi of Korean hip-hop duo Geeks. The English version of the song will feature Amber of f(x), who is close friends with Shannon.
(MBK Entertainment)
Celebrity makeup artist Pony will be in charge of the singer’s appearance.
Shannon, whose full name is Shannon Areum Williams Lees, was born to a Welsh father and a Korean mother.
She first appeared in Korean media in 2010 through SBS’ “Star King,” before gaining popularity by advancing to the semifinals on the TV audition program “K-Pop Star 6.”
