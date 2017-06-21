Vice unification minister meets Japan's top envoy

South Korea's vice unification minister on Wednesday met Japan's top envoy to Seoul to discuss the security situation on the Korean Peninsula and ways to strengthen cooperation, government officials said.



Chun Hae-sung and Amb. Yasumasa Nagamine exchanged views over North Korea's nuclear issue and bilateral matters, according to the Ministry of Unification.





Vice Unification Minister Chun Hae-sung (left) and Japanese Ambassador to Seoul Yasumasa Nagamine (right) on June 21, 2017. (Ministry of Unification)

It marked their first meeting since Chun became the vice unification minister on June 1.Chun said that South Korea will sternly respond to North Korea's provocative acts while making efforts to improve inter-Korean ties under the context of the international sanctions regime.He also vowed to closely cooperate with the international community, including Japan, in seeking to mend its relations with the North, the ministry said. (Yonhap)