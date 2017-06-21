Moon vows enhanced cooperation with US to denuclearize N. Korea

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said Wednesday that he plans to further enhance his country's cooperation with its biggest ally, the United States, calling the Korea-US alliance the backbone of Seoul's security and foreign policies.



Moon's remarks came in a meeting with Richard Haass, head of US think tank Council on Foreign Relations. The meeting was held at Seoul's presidential office Cheong Wa Dae.





South Korean President Moon Jae-in (right) shakes hands with Richard Haass, president of US think tank Council on Foreign Relations, in a meeting at the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae on June 21, 2017. (Yonhap)

"At today's meeting, President Moon said the Korea-US alliance formed the foundation of South Korea's security and foreign policies," Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Park Soo-hyun told a press briefing."While stressing a need to further enhance the countries' close communication and cooperation, the president expressed hope the upcoming Korea-US summit will produce a positive message signaling further development of the Korea-US alliance," he added.The new South Korean president is scheduled to visit Washington next week for summit talks with his US counterpart Donald Trump on Thursday and Friday.Haass expressed hope the two heads of state will create a momentum for complete dismantlement of North Korea's nuclear program based on their friendship and trust, according to the Cheong Wa Dae spokesman. (Yonhap)