Parliament adopts hearing report on land and transport minister nominee

Published : 2017-06-21 16:47
Updated : 2017-06-21 16:47

A parliamentary committee on Wednesday adopted a report on the outcome of a confirmation hearing for Land and Transport Minister-nominee Kim Hyun-mee, paving the way for her official appointment. 

Land and Transport Minister-nominee Kim Hyun-mee speaks during a parliamentary confirmation hearing at the National Assembly in Seoul on June 15, 2017. (Yonhap)

The adoption of the report is a key part of the parliamentary confirmation process before President Moon Jae-in formally appoints Kim, a lawmaker of the ruling Democratic Party.

The report's publication was delayed amid criticism of her alleged thesis plagiarism in 2001 and unproven expertise in ministry affairs. (Yonhap)

