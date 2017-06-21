Pro-NK paper in Japan condemns Moon's offer for talks

A pro-North Korean newspaper in Japan on Wednesday condemned President Moon Jae-in for suggesting that Seoul is willing to hold unconditional talks if the North stops its provocative acts.



The Chosun Sinbo described Moon as a "spokesman" for US President Donald Trump, claiming that the South is joining the bandwagon of Washington's hostile policy toward Pyongyang.





(Yonhap)

Moon made an offer for talks in his speech to mark the 17th anniversary of an inter-Korean summit held on June 15, 2000."(North Korea's) nuclear issue is a matter to be discussed between the North and the US," the newspaper said. "South Korea has no say over the issue."The Chosun Sinbo is not North Korea's state media, but it serves as an unofficial mouthpiece for Pyongyang. North Korea's official media has yet to show a reaction to Moon's speech.The paper said that Moon should urge Trump to end Washington's provocative acts against the North during their summit slated for next week.Pyongyang has long denounced a joint military drill between South Korea and the US as a rehearsal for a northern invasion despite Seoul and Washington's assurance that they are defensive in nature."Moon should not hesitate to reject the US move to stifle North Korea (with pressure and sanctions)," the newspaper said. (Yonhap)