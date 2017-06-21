Samsung SDS unveils AI-based big data platform

Samsung SDS unveiled an artificial intelligence-based analysis platform for enterprises, Brightics AI, Wednesday.



Brightics AI increases the speed and ease at which big data can be processed and analyzed by automating data analysis modeling, the company said.



“By automating data analysis modeling, Brightics AI can shorten the time to make big data analysis models from the usual three months to two hours,” Yoon Shim, a Samsung SDS executive, said at a press briefing at the Samsung SDS West Campus in Jamsil, Seoul.



This platform can also collect, analyze and visualize hundreds of millions of points of data within 10 minutes from the usual three hours.



Yoon said Samsung SDS’s AI platform is now being used in 70 cases, mainly focusing on manufacturing and sales.



The company will unveil the cloud version of Brightics Al at the end of this month for enterprises and colleges. For the enterprise version, employees who have basic knowledge of data can use it for free for a month. The platform will also be provided to colleges for free to be used for academic research.



“The Brightics Al is an AI-based analysis platform integrating the company‘s 30 years of know-how and analysis capacity. This will innovate information technologies, including smart factories in the fourth industrial revolution era,” said the firm’s president Hong Won-pyo.



By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)