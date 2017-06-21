Korean climber rescued after 12 days on Philippine mountain

A South Korea traveler has been safely rescued 12 days after going missing while climbing in the Philippines' Barlig area, the foreign ministry here said Wednesday.



The traveler, whose name was withheld, went missing June 9 while climbing Mt. Pulag near the Philippines' Baguio city. The traveler informed the Korean community in the Southeast Asian country on June 13 when the traveler briefly gained access to mobile telephone service on the mountain, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.





Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Yonhap)

Since then, the Philippine police, military and the Korean community had carried out a daily search on the mountain and its adjacent areas, mobilizing helicopters, search dogs, firefighters and a mountain rescue unit, it said.When found in the late morning Tuesday, the traveler was gaunt without having eaten for days, but was able to speak and was not in critical condition, the ministry said.The traveler is currently staying in the Barlig area with family members and plans to move to Baguio to undergo a health check, according to the ministry. (Yonhap)