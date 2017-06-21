Akdong Musician’s Lee Su-hyun becomes a star YouTuber

Mamamoo offers video peek at new EP ‘Purple’

Published : 2017-06-21 11:20
Updated : 2017-06-21 13:15

Mamamoo fans got the chance to get a sneak peek at its upcoming EP “Purple” on Wednesday, as the girl group dropped a video collage of its songs.

The video, 1 minute and 22 seconds long, was uploaded via the group’s official social media and YouTube pages. It contains the hook and highlights of five songs from the record. 

Images from Mamamoo’s video (RBW Entertainment)

Kicking off the video is “Da Ra Dam,” featuring US artist Jeff Bernat and rising star B.O., and is followed by “Worthless,” “Finally” and “Dad Jokes.” It ends with the EP’s featured track “As for Me.”

The video shows various sides of the bandmates.

“The color purple symbolizes ‘not normal, creative.’ Likewise, Mamamoo expresses their own unique characteristics,” said its agency RBW Entertainment.

Mamamoo is set to release “Purple” on 6 p.m. Thursday, following a press showcase of its fifth EP.

