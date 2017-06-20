Tesla Korea begins deliveries of Model S 90D

Tesla Korea, a wholly-owned unit of the US-based electric car giant, on Tuesday started deliveries of its flagship Model S 90D cars, the company said.



Owners of Tesla cars are now able to use autopilot, which consists of an advanced emergency braking system and a forward collision warning system, the company said.



LTE network service for drivers is offered for free, replacing the 3G network it previously offered, the company said.



In line with the deliveries, Tesla Korea has secured four high-speed charging stations. It plans to operate a total of 14 superchargers nationwide within this year.



The Tesla Model S 90D can run up to 270 kilometers on a 30-minute charge using a supercharger, the company said.



A total of 35 destination chargers, which are offered free of charge, have been built including those at the Shinsegae Department store in Gangnam and Yeoju Premium Outlets in Gyeonggi Province. Twenty more stations are expected to complete their construction this month, the company said.



The model has the longest driving distance among electric vehicles offered in the local auto market, at 378 kilometers per charge, approved by the Ministry of Environment. However, it is not subjected to state subsidies for green cars, as it fails to meet requirements.



The price of the Model S 90D is set at 121 million won ($106,383) to 161 million won.



Preorders for the Model S 75D and 100D are ongoing, with deliveries expected to begin late next month.



By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)