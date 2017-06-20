KTO to promote 2018 PyeongChang Olympics in New York

This undated photo provided by the Korea Tourism Organization on June 20, 2017, shows Korea, PyeongChang Festival in New York under way in the United States in 2015. (Yonhap)

South Korea's state-run tourism promotion body said Tuesday it will hold various events in New York this week to promote the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics.The Korea Tourism Organization and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism will hold the Korea, PyeongChang Festival in New York from Thursday to Saturday.The events to be held include introducing Korean cuisine to the media, opening a promotion booth at Times Square in New York City and holding a discussion session with industry officials to attract more American visitors to the Olympics which will kick off in South Korea on Feb. 8 next year for a 17-day run, the KTO said.The tourism agency also plans to open a booth during KCON New York -- the global Korean pop music and culture convention arranged by CJ E&M. The convention will take place in Newark, New Jersey from Friday to Saturday. (Yonhap)