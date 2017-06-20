MCM offers made-to-order designs at Tokyo pop-up

(MCM)

Global fashion brand MCM said Tuesday that it offered made-to-order designs of its most popular products for the first time at its pop-up store in Tokyo.The store, located in the luxury Isetan Shinjuku department store in Tokyo, Japan, allowed customers to pick up customized items they had designed through the brand‘s mobile app. Customizations included being able to change the color of the leather, handle or studs on MCM’s most popular products, as well as monogramming.Starting in July, the MTO service will be available at the brand‘s two stores in Ginza in Tokyo. The service will be expanded globally to cover MCM’s 35 markets in the second half of 2017.The Isetan Shinjuku pop-up store finished its run Tuesday.By Won Ho-jung (hjwon@heraldcorp.com)