Seo Tai-ji to perform past hit songs ‘just as they were’

Singer Seo Tai-ji performs at his concert in this undated file photo. (Yonhap)

A blast from the past awaits those attending the upcoming 25th anniversary concert of Seo Tai-ji, as the Korean pop culture icon is planning to sing his earliest songs exactly as they were performed in the 1990s.According to his agency SeoTaiji Company, the legendary singer will perform the songs from all four albums of his previous group Seo Taiji and the Boys without any changes to the original version.The boy band had experimented with various genres and is considered the first Korean group to add a hip-hop element to its music. However, the current music of the legendary singer is deeply based on rock.For his previous performances of old hits, Seo always rearranged the songs to achieve a rock-based sound.Seo’s upcoming concert “MOOVːSoundtrack vol.2 ‘SEOTAIJI 25” will be held at Jamsil Olympic Stadium in southern Seoul on Sept. 2, in commemoration of the artist’s debut as the leader of Seo Taiji and the Boys in 1992.By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)