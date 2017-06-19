Nine Muses revamps as quartet with sassy ‘Remember’

The members, in their mid- and late- 20s, delved into the confused feelings of the youth with their new EP “Muses Diary Part2: Identity” that was released Monday, but with a firm dedication to show more the mature sides of themselves.
|The four members of Nine Muses perform “Remember,” the lead track of the group’s new EP “Muses Diary Part2: Identity” at a press showcase in Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap)
“Since we are older than other fellow idol members, we may be able to convey deeper and seasoned feelings of love.”
Nine Muses initially debuted as a nine-member group in 2010, but was sized down to a four-member sub-unit group called Nine Muses A that debuted in August last year with members Kyungli, Hyemi, Sojin and Keumjo, with the debut single “Lip 2 Lip.”
The group’s latest EP features the same four members of Nine Muses A, but with the group’s original name Nine Muses.
“As the EP’s title suggests, we were constantly thinking about our group’s identity. Then it just struck us, ‘We should just go with Nine Muses, since that’s who we are.’”
The new EP showcases a total of six songs, including the lead track “Remember,” a retro-dance pop that touches on the emotions that come after a break-up, paired with a mix of vintage guitar tunes and modern sounds. The EP marks the group’s first release in almost two years since “Sleepless Night” in November 2015.
Hyemi, the group leader, shared that she was in a slump earlier this year, as her contract with the group’s agency Star Empire Entertainment neared the end.
“I’d seen many fellow idol members leaving their agencies at that time, and I was also unsure of my future with eight years of music under my belt,” Hyemi said.
“But I couldn’t imagine myself outside of Nine Muses, and I think this is our turning point. I’d like to say, Muses is still alive!” she added.
Asked what their forte is compared to other idol girl groups, the members answered that they were ready to fire up the K-pop music scene with their mature and enchanting new songs this summer.
Keumjo, the youngest of the group, said, “We are a happy group, and that’s our power. We prepared this album with happiness, and I think that’s the most important thing.”
Nine Muses is set to hold its second solo concert on July 29 in Seoul, where the group will unveil a new song from its next album.
By Hong Dam-young (lotus@heraldcorp.com)