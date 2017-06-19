Judges to self-investigate 'judicial blacklist'

The 100-member association’s decision came three months after the top court’s chief Justice Yang Sung-tae ordered a “self-investigation” into the suspicion that his organization systemically discriminated against liberal-minded judges.
|The top court’s chief Justice Yang Sung-tae (Yonhap)
Last month, the audit team concluded that the court peddled influence to hinder activities of a study group led by progressive judges but failed to confirm the existence of any list.
One of key issues of the study group included judicial reform to make court rulings free of any pressure from the judicial leadership.
The administration office under the Supreme Court has authority over human resources of around 3,000 judges nationwide and often comes under fire for its excessive use of power over personnel appointments.
The judge panel is an interest group with no real powers to investigate.
By Bak Se-hwan (sh@heraldcorp.com)