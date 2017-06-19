Diplomatic fiasco dogs Moon ahead of Trump summit

US President Donald Trump (AP-Yonhap)

A series of foreign policy and security fiascos are posing a threat to President Moon Jae-in’s diplomacy, with internal discords on North Korea and a US missile shield spilling over into US relations just 10 days ahead of his first summit.A sense of doubt has been seeping out of Washington since the liberal administration unveiled a surprise announcement on June 5 that it will cease the deployment of the US’ Terminal High Altitude Area Defense launchers here.The decision prompted US President Donald Trump to react with “fury” during his talks on June 8 with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, Yonhap News Agency reported Monday, citing an unnamed top Seoul official.The report came days after Moon Chung-in, the presidential adviser on unification, foreign affairs and security, said at a seminar in Washington on Friday that if North Korea suspends its nuclear and missile activities, the South may consult with the US on “scaling down” joint exercises and training. The Yonsei University professor also said the president “has in mind” that Seoul could scale back the deployment of US strategic weapons here.Faced with heated criticism, Cheong Wa Dae quickly moved to downplay Moon’s comments on Monday. The presidential office has warned him that such remarks “would not help with South Korea-US relations,” a senior official told reporters, calling it “his personal views.”The controversy is giving a boost to persistent concerns that Moon and Trump may clash in coordinating their approaches toward Pyongyang during the summit, with the former seeking to reopen dialogue and the latter calling for maximum sanctions and pressure until the Kim Jong-un regime makes a meaningful commitment to denuclearize.Marking the 17th anniversary for a watershed inter-Korean peace declaration in 2000, Moon said himself last Thursday he would pursue talks with the North if it halts nuclear and missile tests, making his first dialogue offer since taking office just about a month ago.He even displayed his willingness to hold parallel negotiations on denuclearization and a peace treaty, and floated the normalization of North Korea-US relations in return for a moratorium on weapons experiments. This represents a sweeping shift in Seoul’s position toward the parallel talks which Beijing has called for but Seoul has brushed off.The speech took many by surprise as it beat widespread speculation that the Moon government would move to launch a peace offensive toward Pyongyang after policy coordination with the US, with the Aug. 15 Liberation Day being a possible occasion.“The series of messages the government has been sending out to not only the US and the North is somehow lacking coherence. An early summit with Trump is desirable, but without sufficient preparations and coordination, it could result in a failure as before,” a Seoul official said, referring to a 2001 summit between then President Kim Dae-jung and his US counterpart George W. Bush.By Shin Hyon-hee (heeshin@heraldcorp.com)