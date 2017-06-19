Girls’ Generation preparing for 10th anniversary project

(S.M. Entertainment)

This year marks the 10th anniversary of Girls’ Generation, and the K-pop group has several treats in store for fans.According to agency S.M. Entertainment, the group is planning the release of a commemorative album and a fan meeting in August.It will mark the first album by the now-eight member group since its fifth Korean studio album “Lion Heart” in 2015. Jessica left the band shortly after the release.Girls’ Generation released its first single “Into the New World” on Aug. 3, 2007 and made an official stage debut two days later as a nine-member group. The group immediately gained popularity with the song, but it was the girl group’s 2009 EP “Gee” that launched it into the annals of superstardom.Girls’ Generation has since then produced a series of megahits, with “Gee,” “I Got a Boy,” “The Boys,” “Mr. Taxi” and “Oh!” all garnering over 100 million views on YouTube. The girl group is now one of the longest-running K-pop units in Korea.(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)