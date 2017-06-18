Season 2 of ‘Produce 101’ ends with 11 winners

|Contestants of the second season of “Produce 101” perform onstage in the show’s final episode Friday. (Mnet)
Contestant Kang Daniel from the entertainment agency MMO topped the ranking by winning over 1.5 million votes, followed by Maroo’s Park Ji-hoon and Brand New Music’s Lee Dae-hwi, who took second and third places, respectively. The 11 winners will officially debut as a project idol group called “Wanna One” this summer.
Last year’s first season had featured a pool of 101 female contestants, which culminated in the now-disbanded project group I.O.I.
By Hong Dam-young (lotus@heraldcorp.com)