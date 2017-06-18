Search for 7 Navy sailors ends after bodies found on ship

The Korea Herald > Entertainment > Television

Season 2 of ‘Produce 101’ ends with 11 winners

kh close

 

Published : 2017-06-18 18:44
Updated : 2017-06-18 18:44

Season two of “Produce 101,” Mnet’s male idol audition show, came to an end with 11 winners in its final episode.

Contestants of the second season of “Produce 101” perform onstage in the show’s final episode Friday. (Mnet)
Friday’s episode showed the top 11 contestants who were chosen by a popular vote that took place during the final live broadcast. A total of 101 trainees from 54 entertainment companies had participated in the show that started April 7.

Contestant Kang Daniel from the entertainment agency MMO topped the ranking by winning over 1.5 million votes, followed by Maroo’s Park Ji-hoon and Brand New Music’s Lee Dae-hwi, who took second and third places, respectively. The 11 winners will officially debut as a project idol group called “Wanna One” this summer.

Last year’s first season had featured a pool of 101 female contestants, which culminated in the now-disbanded project group I.O.I.

By Hong Dam-young (lotus@heraldcorp.com)

영어뉴스를 통한 ListeningㆍReading 실력 향상 단기 학습 프로그램 [NEST]