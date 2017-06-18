Lee Hyo-ri shows off yoga skills on ‘Infinite Challenge’

Lee Hyo-ri practices yoga on Saturday’s episode of “Infinite Challenge.” (MBC)

Lee Hyo-ri practices yoga on Saturday’s episode of “Infinite Challenge.” (MBC)

K-pop diva Lee Hyo-ri appeared on Saturday’s episode of variety program “Infinite Challenge” for the first time in three years, proving she was still a bundle of laughs.The members of the variety show traveled to Jeju Island to meet up with the singer, who lives there with her husband, singer-songwriter Lee Sang-soon.Lee was seen joking with the comedians of “Infinite Challenge” and demonstrating her yoga skills, which she had honed for the past three years.“For the past three years, I’ve practiced yoga every morning at 5:30 a.m.,” she said after demonstrating complex poses. “It was a way of meditating and training.”“Infinite Challenge” members, led by comedian Yoo Jae-suk and Park Myung-soo, asked Lee about her upcoming album set to drop in July. Lee will also star in a new JTBC reality show called “Hyori’s Bed and Breakfast,” which will begin airing Sunday.“I realized that it wasn’t enough to hide away and meditate, that being in front of people and giving them laughter was the true form of yoga and meditation,” she said.