Heat wave alerts issued for 3rd straight days

South Korea issued heat wave alerts nationwide for the third straight day Sunday, with the mercury expected to reach 35 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Fahrenheit) in some regions.



The Korea Meteorological Administration issued heat wave warnings in parts of North Gyeongsang Province in the southeastern part of the country as of 11 a.m.





(Yonhap)

Several other towns in the province were placed under heat wave advisories.Heat wave warnings are issued when the daily high is expected to stay above 35 C for two consecutive days. An advisory is put in place when the daily high is forecast to sit higher than 33 C for two days in a row.The KMA issued heat wave advisories in parts of Gyeonggi Province.The daily high in Seoul is expected to reach 32 C, up slightly from Saturday, and 34 C in Daegu, 300 kilometers southeast of the capital. (Yonhap)